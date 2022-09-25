Jackie Shroff Says 'Insecurity Is Obvious' When Asked If Actors Aren't Willing To Share Screen Space

Who does not know Jackie Shroff? Whether it was his debut movie Swami Dada (1982) or Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), Saudagar (1991), he never failed to impress all with his top-notch performances. However, in a recent interview, Jackie revealed how he continued to stay in a chawl even after he became a superstar. The actor shared that he stayed in a chawl for around 5 years after the release of his first movie.

“They used to come and narrate scripts to me in my chawl, sitting outside on a drum, which I had made like chairs. If I had to answer nature’s calls, they would wait there sitting for me, while I would go to the potty or have a shower. I stayed in my chawl till 4-5 years after my first film was released. I felt happy there. And all my friends used to come, my mother used to cook for them, they used to love her food," he told E-Times.

During the interview, Jackie Shroff was also asked if he felt being compared while working with the starkids. To this, the Devdas actor mentioned that it never was the case and added that he was always happy with his colleagues.

“No, I never felt that way. In fact, I was always happy when my colleagues had the stronger the role, it took the load off my head. Samjha? (Get it?) Shah Rukh was Devdas, the onus was on his head, I was just playing Chunni Babu, I was the villain in Mission Kashmir, so I rather take a backseat than be a front runner. Unees bees ka farak nahi padta hai," he shared.

Jackie Shroff also expressed his views about the insecurity in the profession, when asked if two actors aren’t willing to share the screen with each other because of the same. “My son is doing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Akshay Kumar, so people are working in two-hero films. Insecurity toh rahegi chhote, kissi kissi ko hota hai, kissi kissi ko nahi hota hai (Insecurity is obvious in our profession, some have it some don’t), that’s a normal feeling," he told the entertainment portal.

