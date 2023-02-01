Home » News » Movies » Jackie Shroff Turns 66: Tiger Shroff Drops Video With Daddy Cool; Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta Extend Greetings

On the ocassion of Jackie Shroff's 66th birthday, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Padmini Kolhapure and more extend best wishes on social media.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 17:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Jackie Shroff has given us some memorable roles and unforgettable films. Without a doubt, he is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. And on his birthday, friends and family are all ecstatic and have taken to social media to pour in their greetings and wishes. From his son Tiger Shroff to his old friend in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, a lot of celebrities took to social media to wish him on his birthday. Tiger Shroff, on his Instagram stories, shared a birthday post for his father. He posted a short clip that shows him and Jackie Shroff standing at the entrance of a vanity van. The son and father duo are posing and their swag game is on point. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Love you so much. Happy Birthday, daddy." He also uploaded a picture from his childhood with his father. Take a look:

Aside from Jackie Shroff's family, Anil Kapoor, one of his closest friends in the industry, also shared a birthday wish for him. Anil Kapoor uploaded an image of themselves back when they started their career and did several films together. He wrote, “The endearing Jackie Shroff has given us some memorable roles and unforgettable films. Without a doubt, the actor is among the best in Indian cinema."

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have worked together on more than a dozen movies in their career, many of which have become huge box-office hits. They co-starred in Ram Lakhan and Kala Bazaar, among others. As per media reports, they are preparing to reunite in a feature film.

Jackie Shroff also received birthday wishes from his co-star, Neena Gupta. She captioned a picture of herself with the actor, “Bohat achcha hua jo aapka janm hua aur aap mujhe mile. Happy birthday Jackie (It's nice that you were born and that I met someone like you).”

In the short film Khujli, Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta collaborated for the first time as actors. The film, which was directed by Sonam Nair, is about a middle-aged couple's hidden desires and dreams that they never expressed during their marriage.

Padmini Kolhapure too dropped an unseen throwback pic with Jackie Shroff to extend birthday greetings.

Along with the pic, she wrote, “Happy birthdayyyy @apnabhidu. Most most mosssst caring , lovable adorable even in Aaj Ka Daur (today’s times )God Bless have a super one ."

first published: February 01, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 17:18 IST
