Jackie Shroff Urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Reduce Prices Of Popcorn At Threatres

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath was recently in Mumbai on a two-day visit. During his visit, he met several Bollywood celebrities, including, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Joshi, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Boney Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, among others. One of the agendas of his visit was to extend subsidies to filmmakers to come and shoot films in Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting, Jackie Shroff welcomed Yogi Adityanath in his signature style and requested him to reduce the prices of popcorn at cinema halls.

At the event, Jackie was seen standing up from his seat and welcoming CM Yogi while saying, “Welcome to Mumbai, Kabhi bhi ghar ka khana chaiye toh hukum karna, Mil jayega (If you want home cook food anytime, just tell me and I will send it)." The veteran actor then urged the chief minister to reduce the price of popcorn. He added, “Theatre Ke popcorn ka keemat kam karo Sir. 500 rupiya lete hai popcorn ka. Picture banayenge, studio banayenge, lekin andar aayega kaun? (Please reduce the price of the popcorn sir. In the theatre, they charge Rs 500 for popcorn. We are making films, but what is the use if no one comes to watch the film?)"

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff also shared a still from the event on Instagram and expressed being grateful to learn about Uttar Pradesh’s film policy. “It was nice to meet Yogi Adityanath Ji today along with Subhash Ghai Ji and my friends Suniel Shetty and Rahul Mittra, and learn about the UP film policy and film city. My best wishes!" he wrote in the caption of his post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the same meeting, Suniel Shetty also requested CM Yogi to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help put a stop to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend on Twitter.

CM Yogi was in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday, January 4 and 5. The purpose of his visit was to pitch Uttar Pradesh as an investment destination before leading tycoons and investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit, which is said to be held in February and hosted by the UP government. According to the statement issued by the state government, the chief minister has reportedly taken investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore back home.

Read all the Latest Movies News here