Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh Share Emotional Posts on Daddy Vashu Bhagnani's Birthday

Producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani have backed several blockbusters with their production house, Pooja Entertainment. Vashu Bhagnani, who is the mastermind behind Pooja Entertainment and the patriarch of the Bhagnani family, recently celebrated his birthday. The siblings both took to Instagram to celebrate their father’s special day.

The brother-sister duo both posted different yet endearing photos of their loving father on Instagram. Deepshikha posted a reel showcasing the cutest photos of the father and daughter to the song Dilbaro. Fans and celebrities alike took to the comment section to wish the producer a happy birthday and express their emotions over this absolutely adorable reel.

She captioned this endearing post with, “Happy Birthday to the man who raised me , made me who I am, and taught me how to work hard, my Papa !! The man who made @pooja_ent what it is , working 16 hrs a day even today and putting us all youngsters to shame an inspiration for many including me - My Mentor , my go to person , thank you for teaching me that respect and hard work are the only two most important things in life- Happy Birthday Papaa @vashubhagnani #happybirthday #lifeline #mentor #."

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani took to his social media handle to post a photo of him with his parents. Vashu Bhagnani held his son in an embrace as the three of them smiled at the camera. Celebrities and fans took to the comment section to wish the icon on his special day while others commented on how lovely and splendid the photo was. An emotional Jackky wrote, “Happy birthday to my GOD ,my HERO ,my TEACHER and my biggest inspiration in life .. my PA ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for being my guiding light and teaching me an optimistic way of life. I don’t think I could be anything without you as my pillar . I may not say it often but Love you the most."

Prominent celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Lakshmi Manchu also sent their wishes to Vashu Sir via their respective social media handles and the comment sections as well.

Deepshikha and Jackky mirrored their father’s path and took over Pooja Entertainment. Vashu Bhagnani has been the driving factor behind the biggest box office hits including Rehna hai tere dil mein, Coolie No.1, Bellbottom Jawani Janeman among several others. Pooja Entertainment has its hands full with upcoming films like Ganapath, BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan and other projects that are to be announced.

