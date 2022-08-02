Jackky Bhagnani Slams Reports Claiming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Almost Shelved, Akshay-Tiger Took Pay Cut

Pooja Entertainment’s Jackky Bhagnani is putting an end to a rumour that suggested Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was almost shelved. The producer took to Twitter and retweeted a report claiming that the film had landed in financial troubles, pushing it to the back burner. The report further claimed that Akshay and Tiger took a pay cut to keep the film going.

Addressing the claims, Jackky took to Twitter and wrote, “Absolutely InCorrect !! Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable 😉) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track."

For the unversed, an alleged source told Bollywood Hungama on Monday that the production house planned on putting the film on the backburner due to the failure of Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey, and Samrat Prithviraj. It added that the ‘budgeting was not financially feasible.’ The report also claimed that Akshay was charging Rs. 144 crores, Tiger Rs. 45 crores and film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar is allegedly charging Rs. 25 crores for the film.

“While Akshay has cut down his fees by 50 percent and entered the hybrid model of working in profit sharing and upfront fees, Tiger and Ali too have reduced their remuneration by 20 to 35 percent. There is an overall reduction of approximately Rs. 100 crores from the 3 talents and this has made the film a viable venture," the source had claimed.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is among the costliest action thrillers of next year with an overall budget upside of Rs 300 crore. A major chunk of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot in London. Considering the marketing cost of the movie, the total budget of the Akshay-Tiger starrer will be in the range of Rs 350 crore, which is among the highest ever for a Hindi film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is eyeing a 2023 release.

