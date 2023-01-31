GOT7 member Jackson Wang made the most of his first trip to India. The singer performed at the Lollapalooza in Mumbai over the weekend and appeared to have stayed back a day longer to explore the city. Taking to his Instagram, the 100 Ways singer was seen exploring Colaba and visiting the Gateway of India with Disha Patani and meeting Hrithik Roshan.

The singer began his India visit series with a video of his flight landing in Mumbai. He then shared a soundcheck video for the concert stage, and pictures from the memorable night before he took us by surprise by sharing a video in which he was seen riding a buggy in South Mumbai with Disha by his side. Together, they greeted people on the road, visited the Gateway of India, and seemed to have had a ball.

If that wasn’t enough, he met Hrithik Roshan and his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan as well. Sharing his best memories from his visit, Jackson wrote, “Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all of u since the moment at the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture.

Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often."

Speaking at the concert, the GOT7 member confessed, “I still can’t believe I am in India. I wish I could stay longer. I wish I could come more often. I am a big fan of Bollywood. For people who don’t know who I am, I am Jackson Wang… Had an album called Magic Man, talking about the ups and downs in life I went through, just like everybody else. Every single day we go through sh*t so. I think it’s important to help yourself more, to understand yourself more. Because everyone’s standard of happiness is different. I hope everybody here has a good time tonight, and when you leave here you treat yourself better, take care of yourself better. Find the stuff that make you happy. That’s all I am about. Thank you again."

