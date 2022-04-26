Jackson Wang Says He is 'Proud' of the Direction BTS, BLACKPINK Are Going: I Respect Them in Art

Chinese singer Jackson Wang released his single track Blow last month and is currently enjoying its success. In a recent interview with Variety, the idol spoke about the rising popularity of K-pop and gave a shoutout to bands like BTS and Blackpink, which enjoy popularity globally. Talking about releasing music in languages other than English, he told the portal that music is music and it has nothing to do with nationality.

“Entertainment has nothing to do with any other stuff because entertainment is entertainment and is supposed to make people happy," Wang said. The Hong Kong-born singer is also a part of the South Korean band GOT7. Talking about fellow K-pop artists and bands, he said, “Artists like BTS, like BLACKPINK, I respect them in art. The direction that they’re going, me as an audience watching, I’m proud."

Advertisement

He further added that K-pop is not good because it is K-pop. It is good because it is good music. He believes that K-pop will definitely last forever and will keep evolving. “Definitely put this in: K-Pop is not good because it’s K-Pop. K-Pop is good because it’s good music — it’s good quality. There’s no such thing as American artists. Yes there is, but at the end of the day music is music. The thing that matters is how many people can relate to that? That proves a lot of people can relate to K-Pop. That’s the answer, that’s what I think," he said, as reported by Zoom Entertainment.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM and Jackson share a tight bond with each other. Talking about his friendship with the Bangtan Boys rappers, he said that he goofs up often and is more aggressive, whereas RM is pretty calm and smart.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.