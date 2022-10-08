Jacqueline Fernandes Works Out with Kettle Ball, Shares Motivational Pics; See Post

It’s a fitness Friday for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes. The diva gave fans a glimpse into her workouts regimen with an Instagram post. In the photos, Jacqueline appeared to have endured a massive workout blow by lifting heavy kettlebells along with a series of mat exercises. In one photo, the actress appears to be taking instructions from her trainer as she gears up to lift the kettle ball.

In another, Jacqueline ties her sleek hair in a high pony to seemingly continue her workout session without any disturbance of her straight flocks. The diva opted for a multi-coloured athleisure crop top paired with greyish yoga pants. She struck a series of poses as the camera captured her. Meanwhile, to express her ‘Friday feels’ the actress used a bicep emoticon to caption her new post.

Advertisement

Within hours the photos have amassed over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform. The comment section was flooded with praises and appreciation for Jacqueline.

On the professional front, Jacqueline will next be seen alongside Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Ranveer Singh in the Rohit Shetty directorial, Cirkus.

If media reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will play a double role in the upcoming film. Cirkus will also be featuring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone making cameo appearances

Apart from this, Jacqueline also has Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu in her kitty. Starring Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist, the film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. While Ram Setu will hit the box office during Diwali, Cirkus’ is set to get a theatrical release during Christmas.

Jacqueline was last seen in a Bollywood project sharing screen space with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in Lakshya Raj Anand’s actioner Attack: Part 1. The film failed to create much impact at the box office and was declared a dud. Jacqueline will be hoping for a turn of fortunes with her upcoming projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here