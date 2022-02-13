Jacqueline Fernandez and Shakti Mohan Match Steps on 'Mud Mud Ke', Check Out New Reel

After launching the sizzling teaser and posters of the highly-anticipated song Mud Mud Ke featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Hollywood star Michele Morrone, the makers unveiled the full song on Saturday which left the audience, especially party poppers, asking for more.

Jacqueline’s latest dance number ‘Mud Mud Ke’ has been hugely appreciated by the viewers, industry and especially her ardent fans who couldn’t stop raving about her hot avatar, sizzling moves and her chemistry with Michele.

Featuring dance, drama and high-speed action, ‘Mud Mud Ke’, sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, comes across as a foot-tapping club number with an interesting narrative featuring the hot on-screen couple – Jacqueline and Michele.

Post the success of the song, Jacqueline took to her social media to share a video featuring herself and the song’s choreographer Shakti Mohan, as they dance to the hook step of ‘Mud Mud Ke’. Jacqueline wrote, “@mohanshakti ❤️❤️❤️❤️ of course we had to do the hook step reel!!! Can’t wait to see you all dancing on #mudmudke @shaanmu start directing!! @greeshx flabum gal "

Jacqueline has an envious line-up of big banners in her kitty including two films ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Kick 2’ with Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, ‘Attack’ with John Abraham, a Hollywood project along with other unannounced projects.

