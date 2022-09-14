Jacqueline Fernandez Being Quizzed by Delhi Police in Rs 215 Crore Scam Case Involving Conman Sukesh

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office on Wednesday where she is being questioned over her links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in an ongoing investigation into a scam worth Rs 215 crore.

The actress has previously been summoned twice but did not appear on both occasions. She entered the Delhi Police’s EOW office from the back gate at around 11:20 am today after she was summoned for the third time.

Jacqueline Fernandez is answering all the questions being put to her by the EOW and cooperating in the investigation so far, sources said. They added that she is likely to be questioned till 8 pm.

Fernandez, who is being investigated over allegations of receiving luxury gifts from Chandrashekhar bought using the proceeds of crime, was earlier summoned by the Delhi Police on August 29 when she requested a postponement citing her schedule. She was then summoned for September 12 but she again did not appear.

She will be questioned on the relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and about the gifts she received from him. The actress will also be quizzed over how frequently she met with Chandrashekhar and how often did she contact him over phone.

According to the details accessed by CNN-News18, the actress received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar which includes luxury cars Maserati and a Porsche, which cost above Rs 1 crore. She also received a Mini Cooper Car which costs another Rs 50 lakh.

Fernandez also received four Persian cats, designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

According to the list of the gifts, accessed by CNN-News18, there are a total of 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 cloth item, 32 bags and 9 paintings among other things.

Earlier this month, another Bollywood actor, Norah Fatehi, was questioned by the agency got six to seven hours in the case and her statement recorded.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh Chandrshekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases.

