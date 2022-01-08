Jacqueline Fernandes Breaks Silence on Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Requests Not to Circulate Private Pictures

After a new intimate picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on Saturday, the Bollywood actress issued a statement requesting everyone to respect her privacy. The actress, who has been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in the alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving Sukesh, has finally broken her silence in the matter.

The new picture that was leaked on Saturday shows Sukesh cuddling and kissing Jacqueline in the intimate pose caught on camera. Netizens also spotted a hickey on her neck in the photo. While Jacqueline denied being in a relationship with the conman, Sukesh claimed they were dating. Multiple intimate photos of them have surfaced earlier.

Jacqueline, who had maintained a silence so far on the controversy, issued a statement on Instagram, where she said, “…I’m currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space."

Read her full statement here:

In the past, a picture of Jacqueline kissing Sukesh while they posed for a mirror selfie had also gone viral.

Sukesh has been lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. A total of 15 FIRs have been filed against him. Sukesh reportedly duped residences of Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores in order to lead a lavish life. He reportedly gave several expensive gifts to Jacqueline. Nora Fatehi’s name was also associated with the case.

Jacqueline was asked to appear in front of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning with regard to the case last month and has been prohibited from leaving the country. While she has distanced herself from Sukesh, the conman in a letter addressed to his lawyer from jail spoke about Jacqueline.

“I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. Any kind of transaction that took place is about my personal life and none of the amount used in the gifts was part of any proceeds and the court will decide if it was. She has nothing to do with the case," he said in his letter, as reported by India Today.

