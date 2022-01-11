Jacqueline Fernandez Trolled for Doing 'Damage Control' After Private Pics With Conman Sukesh

An unseen video of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has made its way to social media, days after her private photos with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral. In the video, Jacqueline can be seen posing for paparazzi in a burgundy dress at a five-star hotel’s lawn. At one point, she even gave a flying kiss to the cameras.

The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram page. As soon as the video was posted, netizens began trolling Jacqueline for doing “damage control" after her name was cropped up in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline has also been in the news for her alleged affair with the conman, who is currently in jail. A few days back, an intimate photo of Jacqueline and conman Sukesh surfaced on the internet. In the viral photo, Jacqueline can be seen flaunting her hickey while Sukesh kisses her on her nose.

“Damage control karne ki koshish," a user commented on the video posted by Viral. Another user wrote, “Where is Sukesh?" “Stop giving such people so much limelight," wrote a third user.

Recently, Jacqueline requested the media to not circulate images that would “intrude" her privacy and personal space.

Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is currently probing the money-laundering case.

ED also turned down Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in connection with the case. Jacqueline had put in a request before the federal agency to cancel the LoC issued against her so that she could travel abroad. However, with the ED rejecting her plea, Jacqueline Fernandez cannot leave the country. Earlier, Jacqueline couldn’t perform on Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour in Riyadh as she was not allowed to travel abroad because of the ongoing case.

