Jacqueline Fernandez-Conman Sukesh Rs 200 Cr Case: Actress' Personal Shopper' Pinky Irani Arrested

Jacqueline Fernandez's personal shopper Pinky Irani has been arrested in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar-Rs 200 crore fraud case.

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 13:22 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez's personal shopper arrested.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s personal shopper Pinky Irani has been arrested in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekar-Rs 200 crore fraud case. Her name first came up when Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were interrogated. Pinky was arrested and produced before the Special NIA Judge and was ordered to remain in custody for three days.

As reported by Republic TV, the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said in a statement to the press: “Delhi Police Economic offences wing has arrested a woman named Pinki Irani in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Multiple rounds of questioning were conducted. Her name appeared during the interrogation of Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez." Pinky allegedly introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh.

Her arrest comes just a few days after it was reported that Jacqueline has recorded an ‘important’ statement with regard to the Rs 200 crore extortion case against her, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others. It was reported that she divulge some “important information" about the fraud case. Her statement was recorded before Metropolitan Magistrate Tarun Preet Kaur.

Last month, Jacqueline was granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala House court. The court asked the actress to sign a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh. Fernandez had sought bail claiming that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has also been filed. Meanwhile, in conversation with CNN News18, Jacqueline’s lawyer also shared that the actress will also be filing an application seeking discharge in the money laundering case.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, Bhoot Police, and Ram Setu. Her upcoming release is Cirkus. The actress stars alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film’s trailer releases on December 2, and the film’s release is slated on December 23. The film is based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

last updated: December 01, 2022, 13:22 IST
