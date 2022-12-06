Jacqueline Fernandez Does Sexy Photoshoot In Metro, Her Power Dressing Has All Our Attention

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the hottest stars in the industry. With her exquisite fashion sense and gorgeous visuals, she always manages to make her fans’ go crazy over her. The actress is now hearing up for her much-anticipated release Cirkus which features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johhny Lever and more. While the excitement for the film among fans is on it’s peak, the actress who is an avid social media user, treated her massive social media following to a couple of pics from a photoshoot in Mumbai Metro.

On Tuesday, the Vikrant Rona actress took to social media to drop a couple of pics from her sexy photoshoot in metro, and her power dressing has al our attention. In the pics, Jacqueline slayed in a white T-shirt and a black corset style jacket with a pair of black pants. The actress slayed the boss lady look with a pair of shades. She left her shiny tresses loose as she struck poses while travelling in the metro.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Today for @goldmedalindia at Mumbai Metro!! ⭐️."

Check out Jacky’s pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans took to the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actress. While one fan wrote, “Boss lady," another commented, “Gorgeous 😍😍🔥🔥." A third fan commented, “How can someone be so beautiful😍."

The actress is quite active on social media and she often treats her fans to stunning pics and videos. Recently, Jacqueline posted a bunch of pictures in a red saree — making us all go gaga over her. It seems like the actress is all set to tie the season, as her outfit gave us major Christmas vibes. She donned this red monochrome saree with a ruffled blouse on the occasion of the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Cirkus. She kept everything else minimal and went for subtle makeup with winged eyeliner.

Ranveer Singh has a dual role in the film. The trailer opens with one scene from a circus, where Ranveer aka Electric Man is performing one of his tricks that goes wrong, causing him to travel back in time. From here, the electric man’s comedy of errors starts. His relationships with the characters of Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline only add to the confusion. Cirkus’ trailer also includes Johnny Lever and other actors’ hilarious one-liners, as well as a surprise cameo by Deepika Padukone.

Cirkus is loosely inspired by movies and plays such as Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar, Bhranti Bilas, which were adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Effors’. Cirkus is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

