Jacqueline Fernandez Drops First Instagram Post Since Her Private Pics With Conman Sukesh Went Viral

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been keeping a low profile on social media ever since her intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on the internet and created a stir online, has broken the social media hiatus to wish fans ‘Happy Republic Day’.

The actress took to Instagram and greeted her fans and followers on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Her colleagues and followers too were happy to see her back on Instagram and welcomed her wholeheartedly. The actress looked beautiful as she donned a white outfit in the pic. Her hair was left open, while her makeup was fresh and flawless. Jacqueline also had a book by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni titled “The Forest Of Enchantments" with her.

Actress Dia Mirza commented, “Love this book! It’s riveting." Bollywood makeup artist Shaan Muttathil wrote, “Happy Republic Day Jacksy… So happy to see u back and ur the strongest person babu. I am so grateful I met u and now the sky is not even the limit. One day we can look back and say we experienced and we know the truth…"

Recently, Jacqueline requested the media to not circulate images that would “intrude" her privacy and personal space.

Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is currently probing the money-laundering case.

ED also turned down Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in connection with the case. Jacqueline had put in a request before the federal agency to cancel the LoC issued against her so that she could travel abroad. However, with the ED rejecting her plea, Jacqueline Fernandez cannot leave the country. Earlier, Jacqueline couldn’t perform on Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour in Riyadh as she was not allowed to travel abroad because of the ongoing case.

