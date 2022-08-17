Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: How Actress Was Contacted By Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Trouble is mounting on Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez as the actress has been named an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The Vikrant Rona actress has been summoned several times and a number of her romantic pictures with Sukesh have also gone viral on social media, last year. However, do you know how Sukesh got in touch with Jacqueline?

As per a report by The Print, the duo’s alleged love story began in January 2021 after Sukesh messaged her from inside Tihar Jail. The entertainment portal claims that while Jacqueline did not respond to Sukesh’s messages initially, he later approached the actress via her hairdresser. As reported, Chandrasekhar had introduced himself as the owner of a TV network and a jeweller. He had also claimed to be somebody who was close to Home Minister Amit Shah. The report also cited ED sources who reveal that Jacqueline told investigators that she was not even aware that Chandrasekhar was texting and calling her from inside the jail.

Advertisement

The ED source said, “She claimed that he met her only twice while he was out of jail on parole. One of these meetings happened in Chennai. Whenever Fernandez would ask for a meeting, he would say he was stuck due to Covid restrictions. This was also the time when Covid struck and there was a lockdown. Then came the second wave (of the pandemic)."

The source also added Fernandez told ED official that when she read about Chandrasekhar in the news, she was told that he has been “implicated in a false case".

Advertisement

The Kick actress has been summoned several times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the money laundering case. Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer had also informed the media that the actress was dating him. However, Jacqueline’s team later denied her involvement with Sukesh.

In April, the agency had provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was last issued summons for recording of her statement in June as the agency was tracing the remaining proceeds of crime in this case. She was grilled by the agency for eight hours.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here