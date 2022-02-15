Jacqueline Flashes Radiant Smile in First Outing After Leaked Private Pics With Conman Sukesh

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been keeping a low profile and avoiding media glare ever since her intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on the internet and created a stir online, was clicked in a happy mood in Mumbai on Monday night. This marked Jacquline’s first outing since her private pics with the conman went viral.

The actress, who has also become less active on social media these days, greeted the paparazzi with a big smile and even waved at them before heading to her car. The actress looked stunning in an all-white ensemble.

Jacqueline recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming action-adventure-drama “Ram Setu" which will release in cinema halls on Diwali this year. Jacqueline and Akshay Kumar took to their respective social media handles and shared a video from their film’s set, announcing the end of filming.

A report in India Today.in stated that Jacqueline got emotional on the last day of the shoot. Jacqueline was apparently in tears as she went through a lot of personal struggles during the making of Ram Setu.

“On the last day of the shoot, the actress got emotional and spoke to the director and her co-star about her experience working on the film and how she shot the movie while going through her personal turmoil… Jacqueline was shooting for Ram Setu in the middle of the ED inquiries and a very public scandal," a source told the website.

The year hasn’t begun on a good note for Jacqueline Fernandez. Last month, there was news of her mother suffering a heart stroke. Amidst a turbulent phase in her personal life, the actor issued a statement after pictures of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made the rounds on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time.

Jacqueline was linked to Chandrashekhar’s Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Until now, she has recorded her statement thrice in front of the ED.

