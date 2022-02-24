Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Sexy Curves And Legs in Skin-Tight Midi Dress; Watch

Riding high on the promotional wave of her highly-anticipated action comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, Jacqueline Fernandez is in a happy space. Going by the recent picture that she has posted on her social media, the stunning actress is ‘feeling blue’ leaving her fans gasping for breath. The actress accentuated her stunning figure as she shared a video of herself while posing in a sexy pastel blue bodycon dress.

Ever since Jacqueline posted the video of herself flaunting her curvaceous and envious figure sporting a blue bodycon dress, her comment section has been flooding with compliments. Sporting minimalistic makeup, the actress also posed for the shutterbugs and was also seen having fun with actress Shilpa Shetty for her show.

Recently, Jacqueline featured in the party number ‘Mud Mud Ke’ in which the viewers appreciated her chemistry with Hollywood actor Michele Morrone.

On the film front, she has multiple films including ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Kick 2’, ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Attack’ along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile and avoiding media glare ever since her intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on the internet and created a stir online.

The year hasn’t begun on a good note for Jacqueline Fernandez. Last month, there was news of her mother suffering a heart stroke. Amidst a turbulent phase in her personal life, the actor issued a statement after pictures of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made the rounds on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time.

Jacqueline was linked to Chandrashekhar’s Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Until now, she has recorded her statement thrice in front of the ED.

