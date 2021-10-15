Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Fresh Summon in Money Laundering Case After No Show on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case, official sources said on Thursday. While Nora was questioned by the authorities on Thursday itself and was seen leaving the office in the evening, Jacqueline was supposed to turn up for questioning today. However, she skipped the ED summon. The probe agency has now asked her to appear at its office in Delhi at 11 AM tomorrow.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs.

Chandrasekar and Paul have already been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore. According to sources, the officials want to confront Jacqueline with the con couple. According to news agency PTI, Jacqueline and Nora were also scammed by Chandrashekar.

The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

