Jacqueline Fernandez recently talked about her glamour and style and revealed how the veteran actress Rekha has always been an inspiration for her.

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 18:42 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Crack.

Time and again, Jacqueline Fernandez’s style statements have known to be noteworthy. Be it red carpet appearances or casual outings, the actress always finds the right balance between elegance and charm. Even when the actress recently became the cover star of an international magazine, she looked all things mesmerizing in shades of white. Recently, Jacqueline talked about her glamour and style and revealed how the veteran actress Rekha has always been an inspiration for her.

“I think when it comes to the styling game, a lot of people come to my mind, but one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji. Even back then, her photoshoots were so creative! So inspiring and ahead of her time. Fast-forward to now — those saris that she wears… gosh, to die for. The way she accessories herself, the way she carries her attitude. It’s so admirable," Jacqueline said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline’s song ‘Applause’ from her big Hollywood project ‘Tell it Like a Woman’ was recently nominated for the Oscars too starring a mega ensemble including Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, and Marcia Gay Harde along with the Indian actress.

Earlier on bagging the nomination, Jacqueline told Bombay Times, “I am extremely excited for the Oscar nomination! It is a very proud moment for the entire team and me. Applause really captured the essence of the film so beautifully and I am so grateful to have been a part of this mega achievement. It was an experience of a lifetime, being part of a project that had such esteemed and phenomenal artists. I learnt so much, it was truly an enriching experience."

Next, Jacqueline will be seen in Crack alongside Vidyut Jammwal. She also has ‘Fateh’ with Sonu Sood. She was last seen in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

