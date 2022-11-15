Relief For Jacqueline Fernandez In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case; Delhi Court Grants Her Bail

In a big development in Rs 200 crores extortion case, Delhi’s Patiala House court has granted bail to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The court announced the same on Tuesday and asked the actress to sign a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh. Fernandez had sought bail claiming that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has also been filed.

The Bollywood diva is at the center of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the case. Last week, during the actress’ bail plea hearing, the court told the counsels that they want to go to trial in the case soon. Not just this, but the Delhi court also pulled up ED over not arresting Fernandez yet. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?" the court asked.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by the ED several times in connection with the case and was earlier also named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Earlier, ED also claimed that even the actress’ family and friends ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

Later, the Ram Setu actress filed her response to the central agency and claimed that she was also ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’. Jacqueline further alleged that the case built against her is baseless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. It will be released in December this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here