Jacqueline Fernandez is Innocent, Says Her Lawyer After Sukesh Chandrashekhar Defends Actress in Letter

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is part of the Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, is fighting hard to prove that she had no involvement in the scam. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actor’s lawyer revealed that they will continue to “fight for her dignity" and repeated that the actor was innocent. The response came at the heels of a letter released by Chandrashekar which claimed that Jacqueline had no involvement in the alleged scam.

The letter released by Chandrashekar mentioned that the duo was in a relationship and that it was no fault of Jacqueline’s that the former had bought the actress and her family several gifts. The letter went on to reveal that apparently, the actress had never “demanded” material things and that it was “unfortunate” that she was dragged into legal proceedings. His handwritten letter further stated: “We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her…"

Advertisement

Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil has reacted to Sukesh’s latest letter and stated that his claims in the letter should be ‘seriously investigated’ in a fair and legal manner. In the same interview, Patil said that if the letter is indeed written by the alleged conman, then the information provided by him must be investigated “independently and fairly by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).” “His statement can be recorded under relevant provisions of the law and investigation can be carried out to find out the truth," he further said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) strongly opposed Jacqueline's bail plea in connection with the money laundering case. The agency revealed that the actress “never cooperated with the probe” and only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence. ED had also said that Jacqueline appeared to be ‘deep-pocketed’, and therefore, could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Jacqueline was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, which was released on October 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here