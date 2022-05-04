Jacqueline Fernandez Is Unfazed by Conman Sukesh Controversy, Parties With Salman Khan on Eid; Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez may be grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for her alleged affair with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, but the actress is unfazed by the controversy. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted arriving at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. She also posed for the paparazzi, along with Salman Khan.

Jacqueline previously went incognito when her private pictures with Sukesh surfaced on social media. She became quite inactive on Instagram. However, this time, the actress seems unbothered by the reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaching her assets worth over Rs 7 crores with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekar. The agency has estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore and lent close to USD 173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to Jacqueline’s family members.

The actress recently stepped out with Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff to celebrate one year of her initiative Yolo Foundation. For the unversed, the actress launched the You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation last year which aims to provide relief and help to the needy. Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani shared a video where Salman, Jacqueline, and Tiger were spotted in Andheri for the celebration of Jacqueline’s venture. To commence one year of YOLO, she organised an event with multiple activities for underprivileged children.

The actress also took to her social media handle on Sunday, May 1 to share photos and videos from the event. She wrote, “A day to remember! thankyou to everyone who was a part of this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen with Kichcha Sudeepa in the film Vikrant Rona. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

