Jacqueline Fernandez Lands In Legal Trouble; Alia Bhatt's Darlings One of Most Watched Non-English Movie

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in legal trouble. The Enforcement Directorate has named the Vikrant Rona actress as an accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case which also involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in the last year. In April this year, ED also attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Named As Accused in Charge Sheet Filed By ED in Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

Advertisement

Three of Netflix’s top 10 non-English most watched movies in 2022 so far are Indian. Yes, you read it right. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu and Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR are among the most watched non-English movies on the OTT platform. Darlings, which was released on August 5 has more than 13 million watching hours so far. On the other hand, with 3.36 million watching hours currently, Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu is on the seventh spot of the list. SS Rajamouli’s RRR is also in the list.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Shabaash Mithu and RRR In Netflix’s List of Most Watched Non-English Movies

In a recent interview, Ali Asgar revealed why he left The Kapil Sharma Show and shared that he was not creatively satisfied. He also mentioned that his character wasn’t growing in the show and therefore he has asked the team not to renew his contract. Ali Asgar also cleared the air around Kapil’s statement that he would block Ali due to misunderstandings between them. He said that he holds Kapil in high regard as a comedian and that there are no grudges between the two.

ALSO READ: Ali Asgar On Why He Left The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘If I Am Not Happy, How Will I Entertain Audience?’

Advertisement

After her social media tiff with the television actor Chahatt Khanna, Uorfi Javed now in an interaction with the paparazzi said that it was ‘low of her’ to drag her divorce. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Urfi said, “I was wrong. I shouldn’t have commented on her divorces. It was very low of me. No matter what anyone says I should keep my calm and I should stand for what I believe in. So that was wrong on my part." Following this, the paparazzo said that she commented on your clothes, Urfi immediately replied, “Poori duniya karti hai (The whole world does it)."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed On Dragging Chahatt Khanna’s Divorce In Their Brawl: ‘It Was Very Low of Me’

Shefali Shah has tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Darlings actress took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans. Shefali mentioned that she is under home quarantine and urged all those who might have come in contact with her to get tested too. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," her statement read.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Check Her Health Update Here

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here