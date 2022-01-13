Jacqueline Fernandez Loses Nagarjuna's The Ghost, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case To Be Blamed?

Jacqueline Fernandez might no longer be a part of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s The Ghost, a new report claims. The actor was brought on board the film after Kajal Agarwal walked out of it reportedly due to her pregnancy. While the filming was expected to start soon, it seems like the team will be now hunting for a new face.

“Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film. While we don’t know the exact reason, there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case," a source told Pinkvilla. The team is yet to zero down on Jacqueline’s replacement.

The news of Jacqueline’s exit comes amid her controversy involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been in hot waters since her name sprung up during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation of a Rs 200 crore money-laundering case centered around Sukesh. She was called in for questioning and It was claimed that Jacqueline was dating Sukesh and he gave her numerous gifts when they were together. However, Jacqueline has denied being in a relationship with him.

Photos of the alleged couple have also surfaced online in recent months. The most recent picture was leaked over the weekend, showing Jacqueline and Sukesh sharing an intimate moment. While Sukesh planted a kiss on Jacqueline, the actress smiled for the camera. Jacqueline had a hickey on her neck. Following the leak, Jacqueline urged fans to not circulate pictures.

Jacqueline had requested the ED to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her with regard to the case. She had also requested the federal agency to cancel the LoC issued against her so that she could travel abroad. However, the ED rejected her plea, prohibiting Jacqueline from leaving the country.

The actress was last seen in Bhoot Police, released in 2021. Jacqueline has a few movies in the pipeline, including Kick 2, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Cirkus.

