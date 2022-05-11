Jacqueline Fernandez Moves To Delhi Court To Seek Travel Permission Amid ED Investigation Of Her Assets

Jacqueline Fernandez approached a Delhi Court seeking permission to travel outside the country for 15 days. The actress has been linked to a Rs 200 crore fraud case revolving around conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, Jacqueline came under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) radar for her assets worth over Rs 7 crores.

According to ANI, Jacqueline moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for the upcoming IIFA Awards. “She has also sought the court’s permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal," the agency reported.

An active ‘Look Out Circular’ against Jacqueline after her name popped up in the investigation of the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh. The actor is not allowed to leave the country. Last year, she was briefly detained at Mumbai International Airport with regard to the case.

The news of Jacqueline’s application at a Delhi court comes a few days after the ED attached assets worth over Rs 7 crores to Jacqueline with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The agency estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore and lent close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to Jacqueline’s family members. ED also claimed that the conman gifted Jacqueline several expensive gifts including Persian cats and an Arabian horse.

Last year, in August and October, Jacqueline recorded her statements regarding the conman and confirmed that she had “received" gifts and had taken a loan from Sukesh. The gifts she listed included three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. The actress also told the ED that she returned a Mini Cooper car which the conman had gifter her. However, Jacqueline claimed that the conman introduced himself as a channel owner.

