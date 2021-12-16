Jacqueline Fernandez Not a Part of Pawan Kalyan’s Film Due to Sukhesh Chandrasekhar's Case? Director Answers

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes has been making the headlines for the last couple of weeks for her alleged association wih=th conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, it is being known that the actress who had Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film in the pipeline is no longer a part of it. However, the film’s director Krish Jagarlamudi clarified that the actress opting out of the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has nothing to do with the conman controversy or her ongoing troubles with the Enforcement Directorate.

Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, “Jacqueline was unable to do the film because of some date issues. She opted out last year and we replaced her with Nargis Fakhri. The media is unnecessarily raking up an old issue at a time when Jacqueline is in the news. I repeat, her exclusion from Hari Hara Veera Mallu happened almost a year back."

Talking about the project, he continued, “It is a lavish costume drama set during the Moghul dynasty. Pawan Kalyanji plays a 17th century outlawed hero. Nargis is cast as Roshanara. She has the beautiful radiant look of a Mughal empress."

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed work on the professional front, amid these controversies. Jacqueline has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and John Abraham’s Attack in the pipeline. She will also be seen in an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors. Reportedly, she is currently shooting for Cirkus which also stars Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate, probing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi were recently questioned, stated that the two Bollywood actresses received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

Sukesh reportedly got in touch with Jacqueline through her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, the ED has said in a charge sheet filed under the anti-money laundering law.

