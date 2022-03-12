Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Mental Trauma Following Leaked Pictures With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about her experience with fame during a conversation with Shilpa Shetty. In the first episode of Shilpa’s talk show Shape of You, Jacqueline talked about how her recent violation of privacy affected her. The Sri-Lankan actress’ intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar were leaked on social media without her consent.

Speaking on the matter, the 36-year-old actress told Shilpa, “For me, what I've learned over the years. Don't let it turn you into a bad person. Don't let it turn you into them. That's really important." She added that there are times when she spots articles and social media posts that are randomly written about her. The actress mentioned, “No one’s clarified it, no one's asked you and already you have like this war going on against you.”

Jacqueline added that such incidents can very easily turn one into a horrible person. “Someone who is upset with the way people behave, one can become very untrustworthy. Don't let it change you, don't let it turn you, don't let it upset you, don't let it steal your light. Stay good, stay positive,” she told Shilpa.

Jacqueline’s optimistic take on the recent controversy is certainly inspiring. The actress’ opinion also resonated with Shilpa who was also part of a controversy after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an illegal pornography case last year. Shilpa told Jacqueline, “Ek aur similarity hai hum mein. Hum dono eternally positive hain. (We share another similarity since we are eternally positive).”

However, on a serious note, Jacqueline added that she has sought professional support to deal with all the trauma the media glare and trolling can cause. The actress revealed that it was right after the pandemic in 2020 that she realised she was going through a phase of loneliness. Jacqueline said that she spoke to a therapist and shared her thoughts with them.

