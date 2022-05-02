Jacqueline Fernandez Poses For the Paparazzi in Gorgeous Blue Dress, Fans Can't Get Over Her Smile

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself embroiled in controversies once again, but she did not forget to carry her smile with her wherever she goes. On Monday afternoon, on her way to work, she greeted the paparazzi with the brightest smile on her face and posed for them. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a beautiful blue dress. She kept her hair open and chose minimum accessories to complete her look.

Several fans commented on the video and praised her smile. One of them wrote, “Seriously that smile ❤," while another added, " heaven❤️ most prettiest girl on earth not just in india❤️❤️."

Advertisement

Watch the video:

Jacqueline is in the headline once again for her alleged relationship with con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, amid all the controversy, last evening, she stepped out with Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff to celebrate one year of her initiative Yolo Foundation. For the unversed, the actress launched the You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation last year which aims to provide relief and help to the needy. Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani shared a video where Salman, Jacqueline and Tiger were spotted in Andheri for the celebration of Jacqueline’s venture.

The actress also took to her social media handle on Sunday, May 1 to share photos and videos from the event. She wrote, “A day to remember ♥️ thankyou to everyone who was a part of this ♥️."

Advertisement

On Saturday, April 30, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 7 crores of Jacqueline Fernandez with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The agency has estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore and lent close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to Jacqueline’s family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen with Kichcha Sudeepa in the film Vikrant Rona. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.