Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Mercury in Pristine White Corset Outfit, See Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest celebrities in the film industry. Her well-sculpted form always leaves us in awe, and her fitness regimen has served as an inspiration to many. The actress, on Saturday, dropped a few enticing pictures from her latest shoot on Saturday, and they are a stunner. In her latest photoshoot, she posed sensually in a white corset top and biker shorts.

Corsets that have made their way into mainstream fashion are now a staple in every fashionista’s wardrobe. And the Sri Lankan beauty is demonstrating to all fashion aficionados how to wear it stylishly with a minimalistic approach.

The actress took to Instagram to post a few pictures from her shoot. In the pictures, she looks stunning in a beautiful pristine white co-ord outfit. The outfit consisted of a sleek corset top combined with white biker shorts of similar colour. Sheer eye candy in this ravishing ensemble, the actress’ glam, and glossy makeup added to the oomph factor. We adore how she accessorised her look with sleek silver contemporary jewellery and beautiful white laced-up stiletto.

Her distinct appearance, which combines sensuality and sportiness, has won the hearts of fashionistas. In one of the pictures, the Bhoot Police actress can be seen sporting roller skates.

Netizens are not being able to keep their calm and going gaga after Jacqueline dropped these pictures, and flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was recently featured in the horror-comedy flick ‘Bhoot Police’. The actress has a slew of projects in her kitty including ‘Kick 2’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and ‘Ram Setu’. She will also appear in a special project alongside ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone.

