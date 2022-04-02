Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh Up the Glam Quotient at Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR Success Party, See Pics

The year 2022 has started with a bang. Within its first three months only, we have witnessed two mega-blockbusters of the year - RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The interesting part is that both the films are distributed by Pen Studios. The owner of the distribution company, Jyantilal Gada threw a grand party on Friday to celebrate the success of both films. The star-studded party was attended by various Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, comedy-king Johny Lever, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Shantanu Maheshwari, among others.

Pictures and videos of various stars arriving at the party. Let’s take a look.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh can be seen in an all-black avatar donning a black blazer with black trousers and boots. He looks dapper in a pair of black shades.

Jackqueline looks hot as always in a black mini dress. To add a cherry to her look, she chose to go for diamond earrings, a lot of shiny rings and a diamond bracelet. The diva looked gorgeous in the metal black heels.

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi also graced the occasion in a casual look. He can be seen wearing a multi-colour striped shirt with a pair of blue denim. Namashi is said to be this year’s biggest debutant as he will enter the film industry with the film Bad Boy.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan entered the party in a cool black printed hoodie paired with white pants and white shoes.

Advertisement

The comedy king Johny Level made an appearance in his own quirky way by interacting with the paps. He looks like a true gentleman in a blue shirt and black trousers.

Talking about RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has collected over Ra. 700 crores worldwide in its first week only. The film, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is receiving amazing reviews from both audiences and critics.

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi also gained very good reviews for the story, direction, songs and Alia Bhatt’s acting. The film entered the Rs. 100 crore club in the first three weeks of its release. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.