Delhi Court Extends Jacqueline Fernandez's Interim Protection Till Nov 10 in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez reached the Patiala House Court on Saturday for the hearing of her bail plea that was pending in the extortion case featuring alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Bollywood actress was spotted wearing a white shirt and black pants, matching the lawyers’ colours, as she entered the court, wearing a face mask.

She had procured interim bail in the case last month, as the Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to Jacqueline’s bail application. The court has now extended the interim relief granted to Jacqueline to November 10.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her film Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline took time off to be in Delhi today owing to her alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The actress has been summoned several times after the conman was arrested in this case. She was granted interim bail last month.

Advertisement

As a part of the procedure, the actress is appearing before the Delhi Court for the hearing of her bail plea today. Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil told ETimes, “We shall be appearing before the Honourable Special Court at Delhi. The matter is listed for final arguments on the bail application of Jacqueline."

Ever since her name cropped up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, Jacqueline has been cooperating with the concerned authorities in the investigation. She also maintained that she had no involvement in Chandrasekhar’s matters and that she had not been involved in the money matters. She had first applied to lift travel restrictions and get her passport cleared.

After being named accused in a chargesheet, Jacqueline was summoned by the Delhi authorities for an interrogation that allegedly went on for over eight hours. The Enforcement Directorate, while investigating the case, had named Jacqueline as one of the accused as it was alleged that the actress knew of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s activities. The ED also alleged that Jacqueline knowingly received several luxury gift items from Chandrashekhar. Not only that, her family members too allegedly accepted gifts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here