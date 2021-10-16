Jacqueline Fernandez Resumes Shoot for Ram Setu, Poses With Akshay Kumar at Her 'Favorite Destination' Ooty

Only recently did Jacqueline Fernandez impress her fans and audiences with a stellar performance in Bhoot Police. The actress has now resumed shooting for her upcoming next, Ram Setu. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo from the picturesque location of Ooty along with her co-star Akshay Kumar. She wrote, “Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #RamSetu"

Jacqueline will be seen in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Recently, a fan page video also revealed that the actress is working with 365 days fame, Michele Morrone and that has created a wave of anticipation and curiosity among the masses.

Advertisement

In the video shared online, the actress can be seen posing with the actor for what seems to look like a photo shoot. The video shared by Jacqueline’s fan account shows the Italian actor wrapping his arms around her. She can be seen donning a golden high slit gown whereas Michele wears a black suit.

Apart from these, she has a heavy lineup of films, including Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, and Cirkus.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Shoots With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone, See Photos

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case. While Nora was questioned by the authorities on Thursday itself and was seen leaving the office in the evening, Jacqueline was supposed to turn up for questioning yesterday. However, she skipped the ED summon. The probe agency has now asked her to appear at its office in Delhi at 11 AM today.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.