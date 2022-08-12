Jacqueline Fernandez Seeks Blessings From Devi Kamakhya On Her Birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. The Sri Lankan diva has won the hearts of many with her beauty and acting. Recently, the actress is in the news for a different reason. On her birthday, Jacqueline, who is originally from Sri Lanka, instead of partying and having fun with her friends celebrated her birthday in a very different way.

Jacqueline is currently in Assam where she celebrated her birthday. The actress visited the famous Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati, Assam. She visited this temple for the first time and had the darshan of the goddess. She said, “The experience of visiting this temple was very divine for me, I feel very good today after visiting this temple." Jacqueline’s fans are surprised to see her celebrating her birthday in such a different way. A thousand fans gathered at the temple area to see her and wish her on her special day.

Jacqueline is quite active on social media. On her birthday, the actress did another special thing. She was seen celebrating her birthday this year in a very unique way. The birthday girl posted a video on social media in which she is seen in a cow shed and spending time with cows.

Sharing the video with her fans on Instagram Jacqueline wrote, “Happiest place to be at on my birthday. So blessed to see another year, and cheers to the happiest moments now and forever! Thank you to everyone who is a part of my journey." Seeing the video, the comment box was flooded with comments. From fans to celebs all showered their good wishes for the actress. The video garnered 3.9 million views.

On the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the Kannada language action adventure thriller film Vikrant Rona. The movie became the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release. Now the actress has two movies lined up for release next. First, she has Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comedy-drama film Cirkus which will release theoretically this year on December 23. Up next, she has Abhishek Sharma’s action-adventure movie Ram Setu. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Nushratt Bharucha, and Satya Dev and follows an archaeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

