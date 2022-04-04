Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Support To Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis: 'It Is Heartbreaking To See...'

Jacqueline Fernandez extended her ’empathy and support’ to her homeland Sri Lanka as the country grapples with a severe economical crisis. The country is tackling one of the worst economic crisis since its independence and which has left the country on the verge of bankruptcy. With rising prices, shortage of essentials and power cuts, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a nationwide public emergency.

Amid the trying times, Jacqueline took to social media and penned a note, sharing her thoughts on the country’s condition. She shared a picture of the country’s flag and wrote, “As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through."

“I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation," she added.

“To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!" Jacqueline concluded the post.

As reported by PTI, the president fired Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and invited the opposition parties to join a unity Cabinet to tackle the raging public anger against the hardships caused by the economic crisis. Meanwhile, Jacqueline was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and John Abraham’s Attack. She has a few movies in the making, including Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

