Jacqueline Fernandez Sizzles the Screen With 365 Days Star Michele Morrone in Mud Mud Ke; Watch

On Saturday, the highly anticipated music video, Mud Mud Ke, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone from 365 Days was premiered, marking his debut into the music space in India. Thanks to Michele and Jacqueline’s hot chemistry, the stunning music video will undoubtedly leave you sweating.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram to share the song featuring Michele and her in the lead. The song is crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, and is composed by Tony himself and choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

The makers released the teaser for the song a few days back, which showcased a chase between baddies Michele and Jacqueline. Since then, fans have been excited to see the music video.

Sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote, “Finally it’s here!#MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section."

Michele previously stated in a statement to Variety about his debut in a music video with Jacqueline, “I’m grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I’m aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation’s heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory."

Jacqueline was equally enthusiastic about the song and working with Michele. She’d stated, “It’s wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation’s musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us."

The song is out, and fans are reacting to Michele and Jacqueline’s steamy chemistry. “Ufff kaaffiiii hotness," a fan commented on Jacqueline’s video. “THIS SONG IS WAY TOOO GOODD," another fan wrote. Fans of Jacqueline are excited for the actress because international star Michele will be making her debut in the song with her.

The Italian actor made his breakthrough with the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days, which was a huge success for Netflix. According to reports, the streaming platform has already planned two sequels.

