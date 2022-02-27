Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Shooting at Bandstand on Sunday in Lovely Peach Dress

Jacqueline Fernandez seems to have set the controversy surrounding her and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar aside and immersed herself into work. The actress was spotted shooting at Mumbai’s Bandstand on Sunday, surrounded by crew members, stylists and makeup artists. The actress stood out in her lovely peach dress on the outdoor sets.

Some pictures captured Jacqueline in deep discussions with people on the set, where you can see a bit of the rocks and the sea in the background. It is unclear what was she shooting for, but it seemed like a productive Sunday for the actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted with the crew members on the set, alongwith her makeup artist Shan Muthathil, whose name has also been dragged into the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. ED investigation recently found that Sukesh used a certain Pinky Irani to introduce himself to Jacqueline, who in turn took the help of her makeup artist Shaan Muthathil to convince her for getting in touch with Sukesh.

Pinky Irani became the personal shopper of Sukesh and with the help of video call (from jail) she purchased gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez from Christian Dior, LV, Hermès etc. The shopping list includes — bags, shoes, watches, accessories, horse harness, saddle and whip. Shekhar offered Rs 10 cr to Pinky for sorting out differences between Jacqueline as they had a fight around Valentine’s Day. He also gave a Tiffany diamond ring to propose to Jacqueline, which had J&S as initials.

ED investigation shows that Sukesh Chandrashekhar tried to influence other actresses through Pinky Irani, including Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor. Some of them received the gifts, while others denied. In total, Sukesh has spent Rs 20 crores since 2015 on various actresses/models.

