Jacqueline Fernandez Steps Out With Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff Amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar Controversy

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is in the headline once again for her alleged relationship with con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, amid all the controversy, last evening, she stepped out with Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff to celebrate one year of her initiative Yolo Foundation. For the unversed, the actress launched the You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation last year which aims to provide relief and help to the needy. Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani shared a video where Salman, Jacqueline and Tiger were spotted in Andheri for the celebration of Jacqueline’s venture.

To commence one year of YOLO, she organized an event with multiple activities for underprivileged children.

Advertisement

The actress also took to her social media handle on Sunday, May 1 to share photos and videos from the event. She wrote, “A day to remember ♥️ thankyou to everyone who was a part of this ♥️."

Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, On Saturday, April 30, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 7 crores of Jacqueline Fernandez with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The agency has estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore and lent close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to Jacqueline’s family members.

A charge sheet was filed last year by the ED earlier in the connection with the case and mentioned the lavish gifts that Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline. The conman admitted to it during the prob. Now, a report by Hindustan Times lists the alleged gifts Jacqueline received from Sukesh and these include three cats worth Rs 9 lakh each, an Arabian horse and several expensive bags.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen with Kichcha Sudeepa in the film Vikrant Rona. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.