Jacqueline Fernandez Stopped at Mumbai Airport, ED to Question Her in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from boarding a flight at the Mumbai airport, and will be brought to ED office for questioning in matter related to investigation of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The airport security forces were acting on a lookout circular issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The actress was detained for some time but has now reached at her home. CNN-News18 sources say she may be brought to Delhi. Jacqueline is an alleged beneficiary of laundered money, where Sukesh had gifted her expensive cats and a horse.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. According to the chargesheet, as per reports, Sukesh revealed during the interrogation by authorities that he had gifted items worth several crores to Jacqueline. He also claimed to have gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car.

As per an India Today report, the gifts to Jacqueline by Sukesh ran into several crores of rupees. Sukesh and Jacqueline started talking to each other in January 2021, following which he sent expensive gifts worth over Rs 10 crore her, the report alleged. The expensive gift items involve diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockeries, four Persian cats (cost of one cat is around Rs 9 lakh) and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh.

Some pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh getting cozy with each other have gone viral on social media. An image surfaced recently in which Sukesh is standing behind Jacqueline as he kisses him on the cheek and they click a mirror selfie. Another photo showed Jacqueline kissing Sukesh in front of a mirror. The image, as per report, dates back to April and June this year when Sukesh was released from jail on interim bail. The 27-yr-old Chandrasekhar, a native of Bengaluru, faces 15 FIRs. To lead a lavish lifestyle, he duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

