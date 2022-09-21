After Jacqueline Fernandez's Questioning, Actress' Designer to be Quizzed in Rs 200 Crore Scam Today

After questioning Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for two days, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Wednesday will interrogate the actress’ designer Lepakshi in connection with an investigation related to an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Earlier on Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the probe agency for the second time for her alleged role in the case. So far, she was been questioned for 15 hours over two days for being an accused in the case.

“When Jacqueline was called again for interrogation several aspects were left to uncover, and several other characters also came to light. Lepakshi could not appear for questioning because of viral fever. She was questioned about the gifts she received from Sukesh," Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner (Crime) reportedly said.

“The investigation will continue as soon as Lepakshi will be ready for questioning. We are investigating based on the proof we have. Further summons is to be given to Jacqueline. We have also given a warning to Lepakshi to join the probe as soon as possible," Yadav added.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

During questioning, the Bollywood actress admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags and nine paintings among other things as gifts from the conman, according to the chargesheet.

