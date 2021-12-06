Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again By ED on Dec 8 After Being Stopped from Flying Abroad

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has once again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actress has been asked to appear before the ED in New Delhi on December 8, reports India Today.com

This comes a day after the ED officials stopped Jacqueline at the Mumbai airport preventing her from flying abroad. The 36-year-old actor was first stopped by the immigration authorities at the airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the federal probe agency.

The Sri Lankan-origin actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. The agency on Saturday filed a charge sheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in this case and named Chandrashekhar, his wife, and six others in it.

It had alleged in the charge sheet that Chandrashekhar had gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Another Bollywood actor-dancer, Nora Fatehi, has also been grilled by the ED in this case.

Meanwhile, there have been reports doing the round that Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his D-Bangg tour might replace Jacqueline with Daisy Shah. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Salman is reconsidering taking the actress along with him on the tour following the allegations that have surfaced.

The Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh will be attended by the likes of Aayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Sunil Grover, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, Shilpa Shetty among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

