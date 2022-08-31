Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress Summoned By Delhi's Patiala House Court

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court has asked Jacqueline to appear on September 26. “Patiala House court took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently," news agency ANI reported. Not just this, but the Vikrant Rona actress has been also summoned by Delhi Police on September 12 in connection to the same case.

This comes days after Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. The central agency had alleged that Sukesh used the money to purchase gifts for Jacqueline, which he had extorted from high-profile people. ED also believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Jacqueline has been summoned several times by ED in connection to the case in the last year.

Later, the Vikrant Rona actress also filed her response and called herself ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’. She also alleged that the case built against her is baseless. “The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Mr Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against the present Respondent under the scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution," a part of her response read.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year. Besides this, Jacqueline also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in her pipeline. The film which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, will be released in the month of December this year.

