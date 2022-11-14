Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before Delhi Court On Tuesday In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday, November 15. This is in connection with the Rs 200 crores extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The court will share details regarding the actress’ regular bail order. The court had earlier extended Fernandez’s interim bail till November 15 saying the order was not ready.

The Bollywood diva is at the center of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with the case. Last week, during the actress’ bail plea hearing, the court told the counsels that they want to go to trial in the case soon. Not just this, but the Delhi court also pulled up ED over not arresting Fernandez yet. “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?" the court asked.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by the ED several times in connection with the case and was earlier also named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The central agency believes that Jacqueline was aware of conman Sukesh being an extortionist. Earlier, ED also claimed that even the actress’ family and friends ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

Later, the Ram Setu actress filed her response to the central agency and claimed that she was also ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’. Jacqueline further alleged that the case built against her is baseless.

In September this year, the actress’ stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was also questioned when she reportedly admitted collecting Rs 3 crores from Sukesh to buy clothes and gifts for Jacqueline. However, the stylist also clarified that Jacqueline broke all her ties with Sukesh Chandrashekar right after he was arrested.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. It will be released in December this year.

