Jacqueline Fernandez to Begin Filming AL Vijay's Emotional Horror Thriller in March: Report

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set for her next project – an emotional horror thriller directed by AL Vijay. The actress will begin shooting for the film in March, reports Pinkvilla. The film will reportedly feature Jacqueline in a never-seen-before look. Directed by Vijay, who is known for helming movies like Thalaivii, Madrasapattinam, and Deiva Thirumagal, the film will be shot in London for a complete schedule of over two months, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying. A source close to the development revealed that it will be a new space for Jacqueline and she is gearing up to take on the challenge. Her character in the film is unlike anything she has done before, and the preparations have already begun. As the filming begins in March, the team hopes to call it a wrap by the end of April. Vijay had last directed Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivii.

The details of other cast members and about the film have been kept under wraps but according to a source, everything has been locked over the last few months and an official announcement is round the corner.

Jacqueline Fernandez has a couple of projects lined up for the ongoing year. The actress recently wrapped up filming Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, which is being directed by Abhishek Sharma. Both the films are expected to release in the next two months in cinema halls.

Apart from Cirkus and Ram Setu, Jacqueline has once again teamed up with her Dishoom actor John Abraham for an action thriller titled Attack. Jacqueline has another project with Akshay in the pipeline, titled - Bachchan Pandey. The film will also star Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role.

