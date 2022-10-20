Jacqueline Fernandez To Share Screen With Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal For Sports Action 'Crakk'

Jacqueline Fernandez will be soon sharing the screen with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce her next movie - Crakk. The Bollywood diva shared a series of pictures of herself and her co-stars in which they were seen posing with a clapboard that read ‘Crakk Jeetegaa toh jiyegaa!’.

Even though not much details about the film have been shared so far, it will reportedly be a sports action movie. The shooting of the film has already started in Poland and the film is likely to hit theatres next year.

Talking about the film, Vidyut Jammwal shared that it is important to have sports films in because of the ‘changing scenario’. “Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realized that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment. This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence a movie on extreme sports from India," he said.

Arjun Rampal also added, “Here I am in Crakk which just offers all of the above and a lot more. Vidyut is just a phenomenal athlete and I learn something from him every day. His dedication to perfect action sequences is truly commendable." Jacqueline Fernandez too revealed, “I was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of Crakk and immediately decided to be a part of such a unique story. I’m really looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team."

Director Aditya Datt also revealed that he has been working of this film for last four years and said, “After the success of Table No 21 back in 2012, I was told it was way ahead of its time, as it was a thriller that revolved around live-streamed games. I guess they were talking about today when time has indeed changed. Crakk is a script I have been working from the last 4 years, to up the game and challenge oneself, by narrating a story that has sports, gaming, action, drama and thrill."

