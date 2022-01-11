Jacqueline Fernandez Trolled for Doing 'Damage Control'; Filmmaker Vasan Bala Tests Positive for Covid-19

An unseen video of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has made its way to social media, days after her private photos with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral. In the video, Jacqueline can be seen posing for paparazzi in a burgundy dress at a five-star hotel’s lawn. At one point, she even gave a flying kiss to the cameras.

Filmmaker Vasant Bala tested positive for coronavirus recently, after several celebrities like Mithila Palkar, Keerthy Suresh and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar contracted the virus. The Raman Raghav 2.0 writer took to social media to confirm the same. Taking to his Instagram Story section, he wrote, “I have tested positive, have isolated myself, it is what it is sore/throat/fever/fatigue/cough".

The latest celebrity to have contracted the virus is Keerthy Suresh. The Mahanati actor posted a message on social media as she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19, experiencing mild symptoms despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading (sic)."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is in hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The 92-year-old singer, who is also known as the nightingale of India, is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das has passed away after he was hospitalised last month following a mild heart attack. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, where he was put on ventilator support. The 63-year-old actor was a chronic renal patient who was undergoing dialysis for the last few years. Confirming Das’ death, Odia Cine Artists Association Secretary Sritam Dash said that he breathed his last while being treated at a private hospital.

