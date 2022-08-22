Jacqueline Fernandez Visits Mukteshwar Temple Days After Being Named Accused In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez made a rare public appearance on Monday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) was named as an accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The paparazzi in Mumbai spotted the actress visiting the Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu. The actress was instantly surrounded by the paparazzi.

Jacqueline was seen in a traditional blue outfit and covered her face with a matching mask. She refrained from talking to the paparazzi present there.

The Housefull actress landed in controversy after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was taken into custody in an alleged connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case. Jacqueline was previously questioned in the case numerous times. The conman also claimed that they were in a relationship but Jacqueline’s team denied it.

Last week, after ED named Jacqueline an accused in the case, her lawyer said in a statement in which he said Jacqueline has not received any official copy of the complaint yet. “We have received information about the complaint being filed by the Enforcement Directorate only through media reports. There is no official communication from the Enforcement Directorate or the Hon’ble Court. My client has not received any copy of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. However, if the media reports are true, then it’s unfortunate that my client has been arraigned as an accused in the said case," Patil was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Jacqueline had told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she “received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. Fernandez further said she returned a Mini Cooper car which she had similarly received. The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in “regular contact" with Jacqueline Fernandez since February till he got arrested on August 7 last year (by the Delhi Police).

