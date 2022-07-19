Jacqueline Fernandez Contacted By Conman Sukesh Via Her Hairdresser While He Was In Jail

Trouble mounted for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez after the Enforcement Directorate summoned her last year in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Since then, the actress has been summoned several times and a number of her romantic pictures with Sukesh have also gone viral on social media. However, do you know how Sukesh got in touch with Jacqueline?

If a report by The Print is to be believed, the duo’s alleged love story began in January 2021 after Sukesh messaged her from inside Tihar Jail. The entertainment portal claims that while Jacqueline did not respond to Sukesh’s messages initially, he later approached the actress via her hairdresser. Reportedly, Chandrasekhar had introduced himself as the owner of a TV network and a jeweler. He had also claimed to be somebody who was close to Home Minister Amit Shah. The report also cited ED sources who reveal that Jacqueline told investigators that she was not even aware that Chandrasekhar was texting and calling her from inside the jail.

“She claimed that he met her only twice while he was out of jail on parole. One of these meetings happened in Chennai. Whenever Fernandez would ask for a meeting, he would say he was stuck due to Covid restrictions. This was also the time when Covid struck and there was a lockdown. Then came the second wave (of the pandemic)," the ED source said.

The source also added Fernandez told ED official that when she read about Chandrasekhar in the news, she was told that he has been “implicated in a false case".

For the unversed, Jacqueline has been summoned several times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the money laundering case. Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer had also informed the media that the actress was dating him. However, Jacqueline’s team later denied her involvement with Sukesh.

