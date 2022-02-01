Home » News » Movies » Jacqueline Fernandez Was In Tears On Last Day of Ram Setu Shoot: 'She Battled Lot of Hardships'

Jacqueline Fernandez Was In Tears On Last Day of Ram Setu Shoot: 'She Battled Lot of Hardships'

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez on the sets of Ram Setu.
Directed by Abhishek Sharma of 'Parmanu' and 'Tere Bin Laden' fame, 'Ram Setu' features Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that their upcoming action-adventure-drama “Ram Setu" will release in cinema halls on Diwali. Jacqueline and Akshay took to their respective social media handles and shared a video from their film’s set, announcing the end of filming.

A report in India Today.in states that Jacqueline got emotional on the last day of the shoot. Jacqueline was apparently in tears as she went through a lot of personal struggles during the making of Ram Setu.

“On the last day of the shoot, the actress got emotional and spoke to the director and her co-star about her experience working on the film and how she shot the movie while going through her personal turmoil…Jacqueline was shooting for Ram Setu in the middle of the ED inquiries and a very public scandal," a source told the website.

“When it hit her that they had wrapped the shoot of ‘Ram Setu’ and it is the last day, she got very emotional. She has been personally battling a lot of hardships, from her mom’s health to the scandal with photos of her with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar going public. The actress used Ram Setu as a work distraction and a good place to get away from mental stress," the source added.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile on social media ever since her intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on the internet and created a stir online. Last month, Jacqueline requested the media to not circulate images that would “intrude" her privacy and personal space.

Sukesh reportedly gave a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline that have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is currently probing the money-laundering case.

