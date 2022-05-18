Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Plea To Travel Abroad As Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case Investigation Continues

A week after Jacqueline Fernandez filed a plea seeking permission to travel abroad, the actress has reportedly withdrawn her plea. The actress had previously applied for permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA Awards) and planned trips to France and Nepal.

A Times Now report claims that the arguments in the courtroom were not going in her favour, and the counselor withdrew the argument. However, a source claimed that her travel plans have been postponed and she may approach the court again after a few days.

The news of Jacqueline’s postponed travel plans come shortly after IIFA announced that they are postponing the awards show. The awards were scheduled to take place from May 19 to May 21 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. However, the organizers have now delayed the awards show until July. The decision comes after the demise of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the 40 days of mourning period that was announced.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been entangled in the legal controversy since conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested. Since last year, the actress has been linked to a Rs 200 crore fraud case revolving around conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. An active ‘Look Out Circular’ against Jacqueline was launched after her name popped up in connection with the investigation. She was briefly detained at Mumbai International Airport with regard to the case last year. She has not been allowed to travel outside the country.

In April, Jacqueline came under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) radar for her assets worth over Rs 7 crores. The ED attached Jacqueline’s assets worth over Rs 7 crores with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekar. The agency has estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore and lent close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to Jacqueline’s family members.

